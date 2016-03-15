A Trip for Two: Cosy Up at This Cottage in Shimla

Aira Holme has only two double bedrooms {with attached bathrooms}. Through French doors, the first bedroom opens onto a private balcony overlooking Shimla’s well-known Tara Devi temple, and the surrounding valley expanse. The second bedroom has a large bay window overlooking the valley and is filled with warm natural light. There is an attic, a cosy living room {that makes you feel at home} and multiple outdoor sitting areas, amongst the trees.

The space is comfortable, and has a warm homey feeling, one that is synonymous with a cottage in the hills. The surrounding area is peppered with deodar trees and has an unbroken air of tranquillity.