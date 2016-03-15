A tiny homestay in the old region of Chotta Shimla, the Aira Holme Retreat is the perfect romantic getaway for two.
A Trip for Two: Cosy Up at This Cottage in Shimla
The Space
Aira Holme has only two double bedrooms {with attached bathrooms}. Through French doors, the first bedroom opens onto a private balcony overlooking Shimla’s well-known Tara Devi temple, and the surrounding valley expanse. The second bedroom has a large bay window overlooking the valley and is filled with warm natural light. There is an attic, a cosy living room {that makes you feel at home} and multiple outdoor sitting areas, amongst the trees.
The space is comfortable, and has a warm homey feeling, one that is synonymous with a cottage in the hills. The surrounding area is peppered with deodar trees and has an unbroken air of tranquillity.
What to Expect
Your stay here includes complimentary breakfast daily {with a choice of Indian or Continental}, regular afternoon tea, laundry and ironing services, and a personal parking spot. You can also gain access to a large and welcoming library, or lounge in the fragrant, lush gardens of the cottage. They do not serve alcohol, but you are welcome to bring your own. For extra charge, you can get lunch and dinner and they will hire taxis for you to explore the surrounding area. However, given the natural beauty of the place, perhaps walking might be a better idea. You can go golfing, shopping and sightseeing in the surrounding Shimla area.
Why You Should Go
It is important to understand Aira Holme is not a luxury resort, nor a party retreat. There are no phones or telephones in the rooms, and all payments are in cash. It is just a beautiful home, opened up by a warm couple, for visitors to come and experience their little slice of heaven.
We highly recommend Aira Holme if you’re looking to take a romantic holiday in the hills. A few bottles of wine, in a private, soothing setting, overlooking a gorgeous valley – sounds like a good time to us.
