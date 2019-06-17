Go On A Hippie Hiatus At These 12 Places In India

On the north-east of Ladakh lies the gorgeous Nubra valley. It overlooks the mighty Shyok river. One can sit by the river and just feel the time pass by without having a care in the world. It is also the coldest desert in the country with mountains, sand dunes and rivers as its backdrop. You can visit the monasteries to experience serenity and peace and give in to the hypnotizing effect the chanting of the monks evokes.

There are also many treks that one can undertake that will truly give a glimpse into life that has fortunately remained untouched by human population and modern technology.

