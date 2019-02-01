Here's Why Triveni Cafe Is One Of Our Favourite Outdoor Spots In The City

A lesser-known, quaint terrace cafe located in the heart of Delhi, Triveni Terrace Cafe has a simplistic charm that is always wonderful. The food was the highlight of our day out at Triveni Terrace Cafe, as it should be when one eats out. We loved everything that was brought to the table, but couldn’t get enough of the beetroot halwa. It is an amazing take on the classic gajar ka halwa and we highly recommend it. The Palak Patta Chaat & Chicken Biryani are definitely up there on the list as well.

What adds to the experience is a great mix of people–anyone from art lovers, fusion food enthusiasts, students to working professionals–and a simple, welcoming atmosphere out on the terrace.