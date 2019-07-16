With Amazing Decor & Killer Food, Trot To This Newbie In G-Town!

Cyber Hub is always coming up with new and better options and the latest addition is Foxtrot. With outlets in Bangalore and Khan Market, Foxtrot is already a known name. It's an AM-PM concept restaurant with a coffee bar and a cocktails bar. The decor is very hip with every area styled differently, I absolutely what they've done with the paintings. The cocktails are exceptionally delicious and made with only the finest ingredients. They have a variety of coffees to choose from and source their coffees from only select vendors. I loved the cold brew with an add on of Hazelnut. The food is beyond description. Everything on the menu is so well thought of. Love the flavours, presentation and the added quirk to every dish they bring to the table. I would highly recommend the Junglee Maas, Lamb Galouti Kulcha, the Jackfruit Tacos, Pepper Chicken Tikka and the Ghee Roast Chicken Tacos, these are just to name a few. With great food, live music, amazing cocktails and incredible service, this place is going to be the next big hit.