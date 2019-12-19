Trove Craft Does Handpainted Goodies That Are Saving Traditional Indian Art

Trove Craft is a small venture ( just three people running the show) selling products which are the kind that mummys and dadis’ trained eyes will spot from afar as being authentic, traditional hand work. They’ve got intricate paintings on unusual canvases, like tumblers, wall hooks, cans, scrolls and more, all bringing to forefront the rich artistic heritage that’s seemingly getting lost. These items are the fruits of labour by rural artists, who’ve been handed down these skills through generations.The items they sell are mostly homeware (the steel-painted ones are the best selling). IMO, they’d make for beautiful housewarming gifts, or just nice presents for anyone who is into collecting aesthetic stuff.