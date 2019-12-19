Trove Craft is a small venture ( just three people running the show) selling products which are the kind that mummys and dadis’ trained eyes will spot from afar as being authentic, traditional hand work. They’ve got intricate paintings on unusual canvases, like tumblers, wall hooks, cans, scrolls and more, all bringing to forefront the rich artistic heritage that’s seemingly getting lost. These items are the fruits of labour by rural artists, who’ve been handed down these skills through generations.The items they sell are mostly homeware (the steel-painted ones are the best selling). IMO, they’d make for beautiful housewarming gifts, or just nice presents for anyone who is into collecting aesthetic stuff.
Trove Craft Does Handpainted Goodies That Are Saving Traditional Indian Art
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better
They have a small stock, and you’ll have to make your orders well in advance (online) since they may need 15-45 days (in case of Pichwai-style paintings on fabrics) to prep your order. Depending on the item, you might have to follow a different method of ordering (most are processed via their Facebook). Make sure you’ve read the FAQs section on their website for all info.
How Much Did It Cost
₹1000 - ₹3000
