Try Deconstructed Pizza, Fried Ice Cream & More At This Hudson Lane Cafe

We all love a good pizza, don't we? So, I went ahead and found you another place to satisfy your pizza cravings with more than enough options at a bargain. This place in Hudson Lane, the cafe hub of North Delhi, is a new haunt with a wide array of quirky pizzas, awesome mocktails, and scrumptious dishes. You can get anything from Tex-Mex to mac n cheese pizza here, but their Deconstructed Pizza is the showstopper. Also, don't forget to try their refreshing mocktails like the Hawaiin Hurricane and Sangria at just INR 135. To end your meal on a sweet note, order their fried ice cream or chocolate pizza, and you will leave the place with a full and satisfied tummy. PS - The cool mirror and wall painting decor with the amazing lighting make this cafe a must-visit.