Gol Gappa Caviar At Pluck In Pullman

Pluck at Pullman is an amazing place. It’s awesome because they have a super creative menu for vegetarians. It’s not like any average restaurant. They have Gol Gappa caviar which is vegetarian. Can you believe that? They make their caviar from mangoes. They have some amazing Parmesan soup which costs INR 900. This is the most expensive soup I’ve ever had. I also loved their blueberry dessert which was an Indian twist with Boondi to your average blueberry desserts. Totally worth the experience. You get to order from I Pad menus and they have great videos of the chef preparing the dish. Pure amazing food!