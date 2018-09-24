Try Organic Coffee At This Newly Opened Coffee Shop In Saket

2Tree Coffee located in PVR, Saket is a newly opened coffee shop which serves organic coffee. The best part about this place is that it's not just about a cup of coffee - it's about the whole experience one goes through - sustainable earth. The moment you enter this place, you can experience positive vibes. The place is dreamy; full of natural hues and greenery. I loved their interiors which were tastefully done; they have kept Buddhist bowls on the table. They play calming music or something from the meditation genre. One can enjoy a cup of coffee amidst a serene vibe here. 2Tree plants two trees for every cup of coffee sold. The organic produce ultimately comes back to the guest through their kitchen. With two mini waterfalls at their entrance, blue tapestry and Buddha chants, this space is a heaven for any coffee addict. Do try their mocha frappe, peri peri fries, and Mona Lisa sandwiches.