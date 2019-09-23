Try Out The Concept Of Small Bites Along With An Amazing Wine In Gurgaon

This place has a pretty unusual name, doesn't it? But there is a story behind this name. I was interested in it and did some research and would like to tell you more about the concept of this restaurant. Cicchetti means small dishes or snacks, which are usually served along with wine in Venice. The ambience is very simple yet sophisticated and you feel like you are in a different place altogether. It really gives you a chance to have a nice conversation in a calm environment. This place serves small plates of authentic Italian food. I tried the Ravioli of Eggplant and Poached Chicken. I would recommend the Poached Chicken, which is cooked with warm mustard sabayon and microgreens. If you are looking to try out something different do head to this place in Cyber Hub.