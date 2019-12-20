Gorge On Some South Indian Delicacies With Flavours Of Andhra

Hello Foodies! If you’re looking for a new place to explore your options in South Indian cuisine then we have got you this place that serves delicious amazing Andhra food. You will get authentic flavours with courteous staff. Chicken 65, Chicken Biryani, Mutton Biryani, Bamboo Chicken are tasty meat dishes that you can order.​ Also, they have veg delicacies like Paneer 65 Biryani and Tikka Kebab. Spicy South in DLF Phase 2 is a super neat place with cute outdoor seating which is perfect in winters. Everyone should thank the owner Mr Verma for opening such an authentic and delightful South Indian restaurant here in Gurgaon. You can finish your meal with scrumptious desserts like- Samya Payasam, Parvanam, Spicy South special and Gajar ka Halwa. So, Gurugram satisfies your craving for some scrumptious Andhra food.