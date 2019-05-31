Mango Kitchen and Bar has come up with a new Sushi menu. It has 6-7 types of non-veg sushi and 4 types of veg sushi. The Sake is light and refreshing and a perfect drink in this maddening heat in Delhi. The Shiitake Sushi, Prawn Tempura Sushi and the Salmon Sushi are highly recommended.
Try The All New Sushi Menu At Mango
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
₹500 - ₹1,000
Bae, Big Group
