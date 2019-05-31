Try The All New Sushi Menu At Mango

img-gallery-featured
Lounges

Mango Kitchen & Bar

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DDA Commercial Complex, 2nd Floor, Shop 214-216, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Mango Kitchen and Bar has come up with a new Sushi menu. It has 6-7 types of non-veg sushi and 4 types of veg sushi. The Sake is light and refreshing and a perfect drink in this maddening heat in Delhi. The Shiitake Sushi, Prawn Tempura Sushi and the Salmon Sushi are highly recommended.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group

Lounges

Mango Kitchen & Bar

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DDA Commercial Complex, 2nd Floor, Shop 214-216, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

image-map-default