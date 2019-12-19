Designed by Dr Kiran Lohia, the InstaGlow Facial is offered at Lumiere Dermatology, and is a great way to bring instant brightness to your face.
Try The InstaGlow Facial At Lumiere Dermatology For Clearer, Radiant Skin
- Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar
What Is It?
Who Is It For?
If you have a special party or occasion {like a sangeet or wedding} coming up in a day or two, and want your face to glow without having to slap on umpteen layers of highlighter on your cheekbones, this is meant for you.
What Is Unique About It?
Although this is an instant process {takes about 20 – 30 minutes}, it is a natural one. The facial is completely safe, too—so much so that you can go ahead and use your usual skincare and makeup products as soon as it’s over.
How Does It Work?
They start the facial off by applying a clear gel to your face to cleanse off all the dirt and remove your tan. Be warned though, this hurts like a mothe—well, pardon our French. It lasts for only like a minute though, and on further inquiry, it ‘s supposedly meant to open up the pores and extract all the dirt.
Next, they exfoliate the face with the use of microdermabrasion, which is an instrument used to gently scrub the skin. It helps lighten any kind of scarring, discolouration, or sun damage on the face, and reduces blackheads and pigmentation, leaving you with smooth and even skin.
Some moisturiser, and a relaxing face massage later, you’re done.
What We Loved
Although we didn’t see too much of a difference immediately, the changes next morning were clearly visible. My skin had become noticeably brighter, and it had also removed quite a bit of the tan from my face. Most importantly, my raccoon-eyes no longer looked as dark as before, which I’m counting as a win!
Moreover, my skin felt super smooth and soft, too, almost like a baby’s backside.
