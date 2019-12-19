Try The InstaGlow Facial At Lumiere Dermatology For Clearer, Radiant Skin

They start the facial off by applying a clear gel to your face to cleanse off all the dirt and remove your tan. Be warned though, this hurts like a mothe—well, pardon our French. It lasts for only like a minute though, and on further inquiry, it ‘s supposedly meant to open up the pores and extract all the dirt.

Next, they exfoliate the face with the use of microdermabrasion, which is an instrument used to gently scrub the skin. It helps lighten any kind of scarring, discolouration, or sun damage on the face, and reduces blackheads and pigmentation, leaving you with smooth and even skin.

Some moisturiser, and a relaxing face massage later, you’re done.