Try These Flying Noodles At This Newly Opened Cafe In Kalkaji

Cafes

Woodbox Cafe

Kalkaji, New Delhi
H-17/A, Lower Ground Floor, Kalkaji, New Delhi

Woodbox cafe has opened its outlet in Kalkaji. This place is famous for its shakes and pizza jars. We tried their Flying noodles, well yes, you read it right. These noodles were wonderfully presented and they paired up wonderfully with Manchurian. Also, Try their Maggi pizza, Pizza topped with Maggi masala was a match made in heaven. I will recommend this pizza to all pizza lovers and as well as Maggi lovers. It was such a delight. Whoa! And yes, who can go without trying the WBC's signature Shakes-Oreo Shake, Ferrero Rocher and Cold Coffee are absolute must-haves.

Under ₹500

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

