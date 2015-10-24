Tunday Kababi: Gurgaon's Underrated Kebab Kings

A descendant of the over 100-year-old Tunde Ke Kabab from Lucknow, Tunday Kababi is a small dhaba that has been supplying Gurgaon with delicious kebabs for years.

Ask anyone in DLF Phase I and the chances are they already know of, and have eaten at, Tunday Kababi before. The simple menu offers two biryanis, a few curries, some rolls and the renowned galouti kebab known as Tunday {named after their inventor from Lucknow}.