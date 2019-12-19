Swing By This Gurgaon Restaurant For Tunday Kebab, Chicken Ishtu & More

Casual Dining

Tunday Kababi Dastarkhwan-E-Awadh

MGF Metropolitan Mall, DLF Phase - 2, Gurgaon
MGF Metropolitan Mall, 3rd Floor, Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Tunday Kababi Dastarkhwan-e-Awadh brings Lucknow and its famous melting-in-the-mouth tunday kebabs to Gurgaon. What more do you want? They have tunday paranthas, chicken ishtu, khameeri roti, and more on the menu.

What Could Be Better?

It will be unfair to compare them with the tundey kebabs made with buff. Maybe they should be allowed to introduce the buff variant. What say?

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, and Kids.

