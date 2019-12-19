Tunday Kababi Dastarkhwan-e-Awadh brings Lucknow and its famous melting-in-the-mouth tunday kebabs to Gurgaon. What more do you want? They have tunday paranthas, chicken ishtu, khameeri roti, and more on the menu.
Swing By This Gurgaon Restaurant For Tunday Kebab, Chicken Ishtu & More
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M G ROAD
It will be unfair to compare them with the tundey kebabs made with buff. Maybe they should be allowed to introduce the buff variant. What say?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Family, Big Group, and Kids.
