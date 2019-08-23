Bookmark This Place In Noida To Drop By With The Kiddos

If you are looking a play zone full of fun, frolic and food where you can spend quality time with the apple of your eye then go to Tingaland - The most buzzing play zone packed with Adventure, Fun & Knowledge. What makes it awesome? Driven by the needs of today's young parents and kids, Tingaland is one of its kind product to play, party & learn. It is an aesthetically planned play space for children that integrates learning and fun with a lot of adrenaline rush. A play area of 3000 to 4000 sq ft that's been carefully designed for toddlers and kids from age group 1 to 10 years targets almost 5000 mother and 5000 kids every month, the play zone is located at The Starling Mall, Sector 104, Noida. Equipped with a plethora of games and activities to keep the kid engaged and entertained. Best for? Tingaland also spaces Tinga Cafe for birthday and party celebrations. We say! With the theme of experiential learning, Tingaland - a magical land is conceptualized around various fun zones facilitated with safe and free play for kids, nurturing their creativity and imagination. So, wait no more and go to Tingaland and tingle with your kids. They have: -Tinga Activity Zone -Tinga Toddler Zone -Tinga Art and Craft Centre -Tinga Wall Climbing -Tinga Cafe -Tinga Night Camps What you should know? -Playzone Time: 11:00 am – 8:00 pm -Height Requirements: Tinga Toddler’sZone ( 1.5 to 3 years ) up to 100cms -Tinga Activity Zone (3 to 9 years): 100cms to 165cms -Playtime: 90 minutes per session, Overstay will be chargeable. Socks are mandatory for both parents & children at Tinga Toddler Zone and Tinga Activity Zone, respectively.