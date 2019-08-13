Shepard's Pie To Delectable Prawns At This Small Cafe In Gurgaon

Built from scratch by two friends, this small cafe with a homely feel in Gurgaon serves cuisines from all around the country. From simple dishes such as Shepard's pie to delicately put together prawns, it serves a range of dishes, 48 to be exact. While the range of food is massive, the desserts while having a short menu are heavenly. We tried a number of desserts of which the Chocolate Mousse stole the show. The Chocolate Sprinkles on the top added the required crunch to the middle layer of chocolate cream and a harder layer of chocolate at the bottom which blended together to give a delicious bite of chocolate. The flavours while blending with each other were also distinguishable from each other, letting us enjoy each flavour to the fullest. Mudpie, a commonly made dessert in the country which would be second in my opinion, was made with dark chocolate giving a fresh burst of chocolate in each bite without becoming extremely sweet. 48 plates might safely be called the place to go to for chocolate desserts!