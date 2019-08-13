Built from scratch by two friends, this small cafe with a homely feel in Gurgaon serves cuisines from all around the country. From simple dishes such as Shepard's pie to delicately put together prawns, it serves a range of dishes, 48 to be exact. While the range of food is massive, the desserts while having a short menu are heavenly. We tried a number of desserts of which the Chocolate Mousse stole the show. The Chocolate Sprinkles on the top added the required crunch to the middle layer of chocolate cream and a harder layer of chocolate at the bottom which blended together to give a delicious bite of chocolate. The flavours while blending with each other were also distinguishable from each other, letting us enjoy each flavour to the fullest. Mudpie, a commonly made dessert in the country which would be second in my opinion, was made with dark chocolate giving a fresh burst of chocolate in each bite without becoming extremely sweet. 48 plates might safely be called the place to go to for chocolate desserts!
Shepard's Pie To Delectable Prawns At This Small Cafe In Gurgaon
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
More desserts.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group.
