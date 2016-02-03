Undiscovered Udaipur: 4 Unusual Experiences in the City of Lakes

If you’re a nature lover and a photography enthusiast, then this is definitely a trip you’ll enjoy. Around 65 kms away from the main city, the reserve is spread across 578 sq ft and hosts sloth bears, jungle cats, wolves, hyenas, chinkara, chital, wild boars, blue bulls, leopard and more. The area is also a haunt for birdwatchers and we’d recommend you book a jeep ahead of time.

The fort in the area also has a stunning sound and light show that you mustn’t miss. If not anything, you’ll be well-versed in the history and rich culture of the Maharanas of Mewar and the Kumbhalgarh Fort.

Price: INR 10 onwards