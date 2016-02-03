Apart from checking out the Lake Palace, here’s what else you can do at Udaipur, if you’re going sometime soon. Here’s some off the beaten track stuff.
Undiscovered Udaipur: 4 Unusual Experiences in the City of Lakes
Udaipur Solar Observatory
Situated on an island in the middle of Lake Fateh Sagar, it is said that the sky conditions are most favourable here and thus, it hosts the largest telescope in the country. The large waterbody decreases the amount of heating on the surface layers and improves the quality of images. The inside isn’t accessible to the public but you can look around and go near via a boat. We think it’s perfect for day out in the open, boating in this really pretty lake.
Kumbhalgarh Fort and Wildlife Sanctuary
If you’re a nature lover and a photography enthusiast, then this is definitely a trip you’ll enjoy. Around 65 kms away from the main city, the reserve is spread across 578 sq ft and hosts sloth bears, jungle cats, wolves, hyenas, chinkara, chital, wild boars, blue bulls, leopard and more. The area is also a haunt for birdwatchers and we’d recommend you book a jeep ahead of time.
The fort in the area also has a stunning sound and light show that you mustn’t miss. If not anything, you’ll be well-versed in the history and rich culture of the Maharanas of Mewar and the Kumbhalgarh Fort.
Price: INR 10 onwards
Udaipur Ropeway
A great {and safe} way to reach the Karni Mata temple or the Machhala Hill, this is a great attraction because even the locals use it to make these trips. Overlooking the Lake Pichola, the ropeway gives you the picturesque views of Lake Pichola, Sajjangarh Fort, Fateh Sagar Lake and City Palace. Situated in the heart of the city, go here during the evenings for the best views of the sunset in the West.
Price: INR 40 onwards
Holy Rat Temple
The Karni Mata temple at the Machhala Hills is one of the most offbeat things you can see. This is a holy rat temple that has white mice kept in cages as representative of the goddess. There is a man who eats, drinks and sleeps with them. He also believes that the rats are his ancestors. This is a wonderful place to watch the sunset from, as the whole city lights up with colour.
Timings: 11am – 10pm
