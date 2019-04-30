Head Over To This Place For Their Amazing Thalis

Visited Ardor 2.1 after hearing so much about the different thalis they have to offer. Upon visiting we were introduced to the latest edition which covers food from all over India and is called the United India Thali which had election special items currently. The thali weighs around 10KG and we tried the veg thali and it has pretty much everything one can think - from dum aloo to vada Sambhar, laccha paratha - plain, red Mirchi and pudina to desserts like Saboot Dana kheer and Raj bhog. The thali is in the shape of India's map and they served condiments in tri-colour. Overall the food is enough to serve 3-4 people easily but I think two people with a good appetite might be able to finish it. Best part is that the tiffin contains mukke wala pyaaj. Overall a very nice concept and a must try experience.