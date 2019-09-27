Visit This Outlet For Their Yum Cocktails & Desserts!

Uno Chicago and Bar surely doesn't disappoint with their upbeat interiors and music and their girls night out menu where they serve delish cocktails which are on the house every Wednesday! If you're on the lookout for fabulous, well-mixed cocktails then this place will surely make you very happy. One thing that I absolutely dig is their spinach and artichoke dip which had cheesy spinach with their yum dip served with crostini. YOU CANNOT MISS THIS when in UNO! They should definitely add this to their signature section! Their loaded chicken cheesy fries would be the runner up for this round! Their deep dish vegetarian pizzas got me hooked(being a non-vegetarian). Lastly, when ordering desserts, better go for their Uno Deep dish sundae if you like all things baked with loads of whip cream!