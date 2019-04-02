Head To Unplugged For A Long Chill Night

If you're someone who eats out regularly, have you noticed how 'scale' has changed over a period of time, both in terms of the spread of a restaurant and the menu? Restaurants are getting bigger in size and so are the offerings, from the kitchen and from the bar and one of the places where this is most evident is Unplugged Courtyard at Gurgaon! With a mind-boggling 300+ covers, this sprawling eatery is a combination of cafe, bistro, restaurant and bar mainly because of how its spread in sections and levels. The part open spaces are ideal for private parties, the closed restaurant has a definitive fine dine vibe and the rooftop is more like a chill zone with white linen covered cabanas and cosy alcoves. It makes complete sense to create these zones since the location is a rather unlikely part of town, the commercial hub of Udyog Vihar, making Unplugged an ideal place for corporate lunches, parties and celebrations though we chose to for a family occasion! I recommend going with a massive appetite and that should ideally include an appetite for liquor as well! They have an adorable little segment called 'Chitrums' to go with cocktails and drinks and the best thing on it is the Mini Mezze. For a more elaborate spread, there is a multi-cuisine menu of starters to choose from, where the Palak Patte aur Kurkure ki Chaat is next level nostalgia and it's going to be something you'll replicate at home, at least the kurkure bit for sure! Though I suggest you take it up a notch and go for the Pulled Lamb Open Tacos and the insanely food Tawa Chicken Choor Choor Parantha which they serve with a fried egg and coconut curry, the combination meets you somewhere between Patiala and Pondicherry, If you prefer a less Indian course with your drinks then there is always the BBQ Pork Ribs. For us, this was quite a bit and then we saw 4 pages of the menu from the hearth, so we shall head back for the kebabs and tikkas. We skipped the dim sum as well, though the table next to us had box after box of them the thought of Chettinad Chicken, Mutton Nihari, Crispy Pork Belly and Burnt Garlic Noodles all in one meal was too enticing to not head straight for the mains! The good thing about the food was that they did ample justice to the flavours of every cuisine on their menu, nothing was overtly fusion and most dishes had a sense of uniqueness making them a signature of a place like Unplugged! If you manage to have another bite after all this food then have the Avalanche of Chocolate, which has four different textures of chocolate, after which you will probably need a nice long nap!