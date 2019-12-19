Located in the heart of the city, Unplugged Courtyard is beautifully done up with a landscaped courtyard, a terrace garden, and a beautiful bar. One can enjoy live music here and the tandoor area on the terrace makes for amazing Instagram pictures.
Unplugged Courtyard: For Your Date Night Goals
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Chow Down
Ganna Chicken Skewers, Talli Nalli
Sip On
Cucumber Gimlet, Orange & Celery Margarita
Winning For
The beautiful space design wins everything! Offering stellar food and drink options, this place is the perfect go-to spot when you’re not in a mood for the Odeon Social kind of chilling.
Lights Will Guide You Home
There might be a lot of restaurants in CP that offer you a decent outdoor space, but this is probably the best. The first thing you notice the moment you enter, is the landscaped courtyard which is lit up in the evenings. Stairs lead you to the terrace garden which is perfect for soaking up the sun in winter {sprinklers and fans here make summer chilling fun too!}.
The indoor area has a beautifully done up bar, with plush leather seating. One can catch live performances every now and then, too. Fairy lights around the area and the embers from the tandoor give the area a very warm feel {the area is Instagram-worthy at night}.
Sweet, Spice And Everything Nice
Unplugged Courtyard has quite a lot to offer, and most of it is really good. We started with the Ganna chicken skewers {BBQ chicken+ chilli sauce+ a tiny chunk of sugarcane} and Talli Nalli {lamb rack soaked in whiskey} and instantly chose both of them as our favourites. The Ganna Chicken was spiced well, and the sugarcane bit added the right tinge of sweet. But, it was the Talli Nalli that stole the show with its boozy punch and near perfect flavour.
The Non-Veg mezze platter was sub-standard, but thankfully we had the cucumber gimlet which saved the day with its refreshing gin mix. The Orange & Celery Margarita here was also well-mixed and potent and we give it extra points for presentation. For those looking to avoid alcohol, the Oreo shake here is thick and worth the slurps.
Mango lovers would kill for the Aam Ras here; it is the perfect summer dessert {and frankly, who doesn’t love mango?}.
So, We’re Thinking…
A delightful change in the usual CP dining scene, this spot is worth a visit. We suggest that you book in advance if you’re looking for a table on weekends as it gets pretty packed. Another thing that we really loved here was the bright red post box that they get the bill in.
