Unplugged Courtyard: For Your Date Night Goals

Unplugged Courtyard has quite a lot to offer, and most of it is really good. We started with the Ganna chicken skewers {BBQ chicken+ chilli sauce+ a tiny chunk of sugarcane} and Talli Nalli {lamb rack soaked in whiskey} and instantly chose both of them as our favourites. The Ganna Chicken was spiced well, and the sugarcane bit added the right tinge of sweet. But, it was the Talli Nalli that stole the show with its boozy punch and near perfect flavour.

The Non-Veg mezze platter was sub-standard, but thankfully we had the cucumber gimlet which saved the day with its refreshing gin mix. The Orange & Celery Margarita here was also well-mixed and potent and we give it extra points for presentation. For those looking to avoid alcohol, the Oreo shake here is thick and worth the slurps.

Mango lovers would kill for the Aam Ras here; it is the perfect summer dessert {and frankly, who doesn’t love mango?}.