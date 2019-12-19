Upcycle & Recycle: This South Delhi Store Is Environment-Friendly MAX!

Upcycle or recycle is the mantra to save our planet and environment from increasing pollution and urban waste. Joining this mission to conserve our environment is Remakery located in Khirki extension opposite Select Citywalk, Saket. Juice boxes, tyre tubes, cork have been upcycled into fancy wallets and bags. Bottles of wine, vodka and beer have been used to make glassware and beautiful chandeliers. Stylish chairs and stools from waste tyres look supercool. Every corner of the store showcases some discarded everyday waste turned into a cool useful item. Spend some time in this bright colourful place and you will be amazed by the effort and ideas behind every product.