When In Udaipur, Treat Yourself With An Absolute Surreal Experience

img-gallery-featured
Fine Dining

Upre By 1559 AD - Lake Pichola Hotel

Udaipur, Rajasthan
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Lake Pichola Hotel, Outside Chand Pole, Pichola, Udaipur, Rajasthan

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Upre offers an excellent view, service, and location on the rooftop of the Lake Pichola hotel. You can view the lake palace, the city palace as well the interiors of the lake, giving a glimpse of the semi-urban landscape of Udaipur.  Getting there and leaving is extremely easy as it is almost in the midst of the local hustling and bustling neighborhood of old Udaipur. The service is exceptional. The food is nice too. Their 'laal maas' (red meat) and mutton Dunghar are amazing. They have a well-stocked bar and the prices are just about ok. Definitely worth a visit. Make reservations in advance to avoid waiting.

What Could Be Better?

Everything was awesome

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Fine Dining

Upre By 1559 AD - Lake Pichola Hotel

Udaipur, Rajasthan
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Lake Pichola Hotel, Outside Chand Pole, Pichola, Udaipur, Rajasthan

image-map-default