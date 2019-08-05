When In Udaipur, Treat Yourself With An Absolute Surreal Experience

Upre offers an excellent view, service, and location on the rooftop of the Lake Pichola hotel. You can view the lake palace, the city palace as well the interiors of the lake, giving a glimpse of the semi-urban landscape of Udaipur. Getting there and leaving is extremely easy as it is almost in the midst of the local hustling and bustling neighborhood of old Udaipur. The service is exceptional. The food is nice too. Their 'laal maas' (red meat) and mutton Dunghar are amazing. They have a well-stocked bar and the prices are just about ok. Definitely worth a visit. Make reservations in advance to avoid waiting.