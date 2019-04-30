Uptown Funk Is The Coolest Bar In Town

Uptown Fresh Beer Cafe has something about the place that made me go back to it practically every weekend. The music is straight from the ’80s ’90s and the early 2000’s that’s what ya 80’s kids grew up listening to. And wow the food and the beer. I would bet that it has the best beer in town. That being said, over time sector 29 got overcrowded and it was and is just painful to go there, find a spot at any of the joints, let alone finding a parking spot, complete chaos. Now was I pleased to see that Uptown, a younger cousin of Downtown opened up in Galleria, DLF 4. I was there the opening day. And boy o boy, did they keep the tradition alive! The food, impeccable; the beer, like I said you can’t go wrong with Uptown’s brew; and yes the music. However, they have a mix of retro and trending tunes, which is a welcome change. The other thing I love about this place is it’s super cozy. The staff & management are extremely courteous. And they have mozzarella sticks 😉. And it’s one of those bars next door kinda places, which is a rare thing to find these days, especially with all the noise going around with new pubs coming up every second day. I still regular the place and it never gets old. 10 years and counting.