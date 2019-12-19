Flavourful Vada Sambhar and Dosas at Rajshire in Nehru Place

A corner shop in Nehru Place’s busy market, Rajshire offers filling south Indian food {including a stellar vada sambhar} at prices that are dirt-cheap.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Nearest Metro Station: NEHRU PLACE
Since this place obviously caters to the office crowd, it’s busiest hours are lunchtime. There’s no seating here, so you’ll have to literally rub elbows at the tall, shared plastic tables. The food makes it all worthwhile, though.
Order the vada sambhar; the portion is pretty huge, and is enough to fill you up. There’s unlimited coconut chutney and mint chutney too, so you can dunk your vada in it liberally. Ditto for the idli sambhar. We’ve also tried the Onion Masala Dosa, Onion Plain Dosa and Mysore Masala Dosa, out of which the Onion Plain came out on top—not that the other ones were too bad, either.
We did notice that the majority of the crowd here opts for the Butter Masala Dosa or Onion Utthapam, so that’s a good indicator of what else you should order. The place also does Chinese food {think Indianised noodles and fried rice} but we’d suggest you stick to the south Indian part of it.
It’s fully vegetarian {as most south Indian fast food joints in the city are, unfortunately}, and serve all the regular suspects, including Curd Rice, Paper Dosas, Paneer Dosa, Malabar Utthapam, Mini Idlis and Malabar Parathas. Service is super-quick; all you need to do is grab yourself a token, plant yourself firmly at a table, and dig in.
They also double up as a juice corner; wash down your meal with a nice carrot, orange or mixed fruit juice.
