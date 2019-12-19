Flavourful Vada Sambhar and Dosas at Rajshire in Nehru Place

Since this place obviously caters to the office crowd, it’s busiest hours are lunchtime. There’s no seating here, so you’ll have to literally rub elbows at the tall, shared plastic tables. The food makes it all worthwhile, though.

Order the vada sambhar; the portion is pretty huge, and is enough to fill you up. There’s unlimited coconut chutney and mint chutney too, so you can dunk your vada in it liberally. Ditto for the idli sambhar. We’ve also tried the Onion Masala Dosa, Onion Plain Dosa and Mysore Masala Dosa, out of which the Onion Plain came out on top—not that the other ones were too bad, either.

We did notice that the majority of the crowd here opts for the Butter Masala Dosa or Onion Utthapam, so that’s a good indicator of what else you should order. The place also does Chinese food {think Indianised noodles and fried rice} but we’d suggest you stick to the south Indian part of it.