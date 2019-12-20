Vadapav Junction Has Some Delish Vada Pavs On Order

Their omelette vada pav, garlic, masala and cheese vada pav as well as dabelis are not to be missed.

So many options! Straight from masala to maggi to chocolate vada pav – they have an amazing range. What made me like it so much was the freshness in the pav and the richness in the flavour of every vada pav.

They also serve Tang and cold coffee so you can order your favourite and go for it!

Price: INR 200 for two