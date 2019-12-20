This Street Food Joint In Kamla Nagar Will Quench Your Golgappa Cravings

Fast Food Restaurants

Vaishno Chaat Bhandar

Kamla Nagar, New Delhi
E-66/67, Near Chota Gali Chakkar, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Vaishno Chaat Bhandaar will satiate your cravings without making a hole in your pocket. And they serve some of the best golgappas we’ve tried.

What They Serve

Vaishno Chaat Bhandar is the perfect place for chaat lovers; they have a limited menu but everything is as good as it gets. They have papdi chaat, golgappas, pav bhaji, aloo tikki, dahi bhalla and kulfi faluda.

Must Try

They are famous for their scrumptious golgappas and aloo chaat. We’d suggest not leaving without ordering plates and plates of both of these. Yum.

