A Perfect Solution To The Summer Heat At GK-1!

Cafes

Roadhouse Cafe

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
M-22, 2nd Floor, Main Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Delhi summers have almost killed me and what's better than a refreshing drink! I stepped into Roadhouse Cafe in M-Block and no wonder this place surprised me. I ordered : Blueberry Elderflower spritzer for Rs 295 Crazy gum granita for Rs 295

What Could Be Better?

If they would offer food also in the 1:1 criteria

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group

