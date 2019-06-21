Delhi summers have almost killed me and what's better than a refreshing drink! I stepped into Roadhouse Cafe in M-Block and no wonder this place surprised me. I ordered : Blueberry Elderflower spritzer for Rs 295 Crazy gum granita for Rs 295
A Perfect Solution To The Summer Heat At GK-1!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 2800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
If they would offer food also in the 1:1 criteria
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Big Group
Also On Roadhouse Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 2800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Comments (0)