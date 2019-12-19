Want Original Sneakers At A Discount? This Store Will Sort You Out

Value Station

Crown Interiorz, Mathura Road, Faridabad

Crown Interioz, Mathura Road, Sector 35, Faridabad

Being a sneakerhead is an expensive business. But what if you got discounts on your favourite, albeit a little old, sneakers all year long? Enter Value Station, a multi-brand retail store that offers discounts on sneakers and sports apparel all 365 days of the year (screams internally!).

They retail brands like Nike, Lotto, Adidas, Skechers, Reebok, Clarks and United Colors of Benetton and have a mix of old and new stuff on offer for both men and women. While the new stuff is mostly sold at MRP, you can pick up stuff from the old collection for up to 50% off. We're pretty sure you'll keep coming back to Value Station because well, they give you a lot of value for money, quite literally.

We wish Value Station would come up with more outlets soon (they only have one store in Faridabad). 

Ask them for more options and they might surprise you with something super cool from their stock that's probably not on display.

