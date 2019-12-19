Vanvasa Resort: Live In Solace & Peace At This Beautiful Resort!

This place is the declaration that the world is so beautiful that I one can hardly believe it exists !! The beauty of nature in this resort have a profound effect upon one's senses, these little getaways from the outer world to the inner world are only possible if you visit this beautiful Vanvasa Resort in Lansdowne. It's the best staycation you can ask for. Nothing fancy touristy around the villa just immense beauty of Uttarakhand all around and a lot of peace. Gaming areas, reading areas are all inside it. A pool party can bring back the kid inside you. A full package of Masti and love from nature is what you can expect from the on the top of a mountain resort.