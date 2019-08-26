Whether you're a Punjabi Kudi, a South Delhi girl or a SoBo resident, you know that Shaadi season is right around the corner. That means innumerable trips to Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra and the like and while that equals a whole lot spent on your attire, LBB's awesome Jutti options make at least one part of your outfit pocket-friendly...
Veere Di Wedding Coming Up? Stock Up On These Flashy Juttis Stat
So Cool Embellished Juttis
Destination wedding coming up? These statement juttis will keep you sorted from Mehendi to Sangeet! Best worn with chic lehengas or ethnic co-ords, this one comes with a cushioned sole that lets you dance the night away (without your feet killing you!)
Bead Sequin Embellished Juttis
No wedding outfit is complete without some sequin, and when coupled with pearls? SO dreamy! I generally avoid sequin because of how itchy it can get but this one comes with a cloth base (genius, right?) It makes a basic outfit pop and looks chic with ethnic everything too.
Vertical Sequin Embellished Juttis
For out-of-the-box styles and really comfy material, bookmark Not Just Threads stat! I think I speak for everyone when I say, this brand never fails to impress! These vertical sequin juttis sold out their first stock in no time and we can all see why... Head over to LBB and get yours before they're gone.
Floral Embroidered White Juttis
"How many florals are too many?" If your love for cutesy florals is unending but doesn't know how to sport 'em everywhere, here's some real fashion advice: Add these embroidered juttis to your wedding style now! The white base really makes the design pop and this one also looks great with a casual jeans and top look.
Floral Lace Juttis
I scour through IG for a living, and trust me, Brocade never goes to go out of style! Colaba Causeway is a best-selling brand on LBB and for good reason too. They work tirelessly on providing offbeat styles and unbelievable price points.
