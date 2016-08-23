Perfect for the end-of-the-month budget, the Shiv Shakti Vaishno Bhojnalaya is a great stop for cheap and delicious food. Frequented by office goers around the area, this pure vegetarian joint thrives on their thali offerings.
Veg Delights At Shiv Shakti Vaishno Bhojnalaya
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
Chow Down
Janta Thali, Rajma Tarka
Winning For
The end of the month is a time when we try to watch our expenses {while making the best out of them}, and this dhaba at least solves the food problem. Their big portions at cheap prices are worth it, and the food is amazing, too.
Yaba Dhaba Doo
When you think of this dhaba, think of the gazillion vaishno dhabas you come across on the highway towards Punjab. A pure vegetarian joint, this might not appeal to hardcore non-vegetarians, but manages to woo them nevertheless with their delicious vegetarian options.
Whether it is the dhaba-style dal makhani, the paneer bhurji or their Janta Thali {dal, sabzi, roti and rice, all at INR 65} everything here is a winner. The food is served hot, and the service is pretty decent, too. It is better to enjoy the meal here, as service is pretty slow for home deliveries {generally 45 mins to 1 hour}.
Hardcore Punjabis can try their sarson ka saag and makki ki roti {the only thing we missed was a big glass of lassi} and they won’t be disappointed. The restaurant serves a super sweet and delightful kheer all summer, and one can indulge in gulab jamun, gajar ka halwa and mung dal halwa during the winter {all three of these are winter specials and bestsellers too}.
So, We’re Thinking…
A decent meal at decent prices; if that is what you seek this place is for you. You can even ask for extra gravy, and the servers would be happy to oblige.
