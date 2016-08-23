Veg Delights At Shiv Shakti Vaishno Bhojnalaya

When you think of this dhaba, think of the gazillion vaishno dhabas you come across on the highway towards Punjab. A pure vegetarian joint, this might not appeal to hardcore non-vegetarians, but manages to woo them nevertheless with their delicious vegetarian options.

Whether it is the dhaba-style dal makhani, the paneer bhurji or their Janta Thali {dal, sabzi, roti and rice, all at INR 65} everything here is a winner. The food is served hot, and the service is pretty decent, too. It is better to enjoy the meal here, as service is pretty slow for home deliveries {generally 45 mins to 1 hour}.

Hardcore Punjabis can try their sarson ka saag and makki ki roti {the only thing we missed was a big glass of lassi} and they won’t be disappointed. The restaurant serves a super sweet and delightful kheer all summer, and one can indulge in gulab jamun, gajar ka halwa and mung dal halwa during the winter {all three of these are winter specials and bestsellers too}.