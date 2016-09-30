Veg-ging Out With Noida’s Favourite Vegetarian Restaurants

No fuss, just fabulous food. If you’re looking for simple, ghar ka vegetarian khana, head to Fresh Food Factory that has been around in Noida for a decade now. Rajma, kadhi, aloo puri, pav bhaji or paratha combos, pick whichever you favour and you won’t be disappointed.

The rush during lunchtime is very high, and we’ve heard that they slash the prices by half after 6pm. And if you still need another reason, the food is extremely light on the pocket.