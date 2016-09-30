Bikanervala, Haldiram’s or Wah Ji Wah—these are the first few joints that come to mind when the POA is to go veg. While we swear by all these places, if you’re in the mood to try some new spots, here’s where you can head to in Noida.
Veg-ging Out With Noida’s Favourite Vegetarian Restaurants
Fresh Food Factory
No fuss, just fabulous food. If you’re looking for simple, ghar ka vegetarian khana, head to Fresh Food Factory that has been around in Noida for a decade now. Rajma, kadhi, aloo puri, pav bhaji or paratha combos, pick whichever you favour and you won’t be disappointed.
The rush during lunchtime is very high, and we’ve heard that they slash the prices by half after 6pm. And if you still need another reason, the food is extremely light on the pocket.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Imly
Famous for offering street food from different parts of India, Imly has recently opened its doors to Noida. Palak Patta Chaat, Mushroom Malai ki Tikki, Gunpowder Fried Idli, Rasmalai Tiramisu, Kokum Banta Shikanji; there’s no end to our to-eat list here.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Thaal Vaadi
If you’re ravenous after all the shopping in GIP, head to Thaal Vaadi. Three different varieties of snacks, four different sabzis, three types of daals and three desserts later, your tummy will be grateful! Burp!
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
