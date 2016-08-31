Vegan Frappés & Meals In Jars From Zoe

We’re pretty sceptical when it comes to anything vegan because, let’s face it, it usually doesn’t do much for the taste buds. Zoe’s mocha frappe, however, didn’t lead to any scrunched up faces. Made with almond milk, it might be a little on liquidy side, but with the flavours of cocoa and coffee clearly distinguishable, we think this one’s a winner. We also liked the cinnamon one; the hazelnut one, though, not so much.