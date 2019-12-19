Vegan Footwear For Shoe Addicts!

If you are a shoe addict then it's time to buy these lovely pairs from this PETA approved footwear brand- CAI. Selling the most exclusive designs, this online portal has an exciting range of flats, mules, heels and more! Handmade with love and delivered with care, these footwear are moderately priced which makes me love this brand even more. Starting from a range of INR 800, their collection is latest and at times on sale so one can pick the perfect footwear. I really loved the fact that CAI is one such vegan brand that is promoting sustainability in fashion with a great range of footwear.