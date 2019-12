Have you heard? Dwarka just got a massive new mall called Vegas Mall that has TONS (read it twice) of stores that will sort out all your shopping woes. Also, the mall has Delhi's first and the biggest PVR Superplex that will certainly make it worth your while for you to travel all the way to this side of town.

PS: Since the mall is new, all the brands are slowly setting up here. So, follow this space for more updates.