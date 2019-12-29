F6D11B7C-1701-42FA-BFA7-8725E076EB19Promoted

Carnival & Chill: Get Toasty At The Vegas Carnival At Vegas Mall!

img-gallery-featured

Vegas Carnival

Entry FREE

Sat - Sun | 28-29 Dec, 2019

11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
Vegas Mall

Address: Pocket 1, Sector 14, Dwarka, New Delhi

image-map-default

What's Happening

If there’s one thing worth braving Dilli ki sardi for, it’s a Winter Carnival! LBB and Vegas Mall are inviting you to this year’s VEGAS Carnival, an unmissable weekend of all things festive! 

In this Winter Wonderland, you’ll find a little bit of everything, from the yummiest treats to the cutest apparel. Stock up on presents for all your friends and family for the new decade we’re entering and don’t forget to pick yourself up something, too! There’s even booths and other fun things lined up for you to do at the event when you need a break from your shopping spree. 

So come on over, grab a cup of hot chocolate and embrace the winter-y vibes!

How's The Venue

Vegas Mall is the biggest mall that’s sure to be your go-to when you need a shopping day! From international brands like Fila, MAC and Under Armour to well-loved local ones like FabIndia to a PVR superplex, this mall has everything! It’s also a 5 minute walk from Dwarka Sector-14 metro station. 

Pro-Tip

Put on your best winter outfits because the entire set-up is oh-so-pretty, you’ll totally want to Instagram it! 

Price

Entry is absolutely FREE

Vegas Carnival

Entry FREE

Sat - Sun | 28-29 Dec, 2019

11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
Vegas Mall

Address: Pocket 1, Sector 14, Dwarka, New Delhi

image-map-default