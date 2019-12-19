Vegetarian Delicacies At Eggers Madhouse

Went for lunch at Eggers Madhouse, Gurgaon. The restaurant is located in Candor Techspace, Sector 21, Gurgaon. They have live stations to cook subs or sandwiches. They also have some indoor games to revive childhood memories with Ludo, Chess, etc. We order Paneer Chomu and Egg curry with Parantha. In paneer chomu, they served paneer bhurji topped with cheese and buns. My overall experience at this place was fine. The taste of their delicacies was different than the normal food we try at other restaurants. Also, as the name suggests, they serve multiple dishes of eggs. Happy Eating 😁 !