Vegetarian And Around Venky College? Dig In To Pizza & Chocolate Here

The Chipotle Hexizza (with Bell Peppers x Infinity) and Death by Chocolate were winners for me. The pizza (read 'hexizza') was super light, with a thin crust, and loaded with veggies. The heavy side of my dinner was courtesy their dessert - I truly did die and went straight to dessert heaven thanks to their Death by Chocolate. The ambience, lighting and overall cleanliness of the place were an added bonus for me!