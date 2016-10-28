One might believe that the scale is tipped towards non-vegetarians in this city, but believe you us, there are vegetarian restaurants in Delhi with equally delish menus, catering to all takers. Here we have some of our favourite places that veggie lovers, and those curious about vegetarian food, could and should try out..
Vegetarian Restaurants In Delhi For Shiitake, Thalis & More
Carnatic Café
You can barely go wrong when ordering at Carnatic Café, but we usually opt for the Maleshwaram 18th Cross Dosa or the ghee roast, washed down with their tangy lemon soda or buttermilk. They also have an impressive variety of rice {lemon, tamarind, mustard}.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Veg Gulati
One of the oldest {and perhaps best} options in the city for vegetarians, Veg Gulati woos with its offerings, including the usual fare such as dal makhani, along with dishes like tandoori mushrooms and a very popular Amritsari Churchur Parantha. The restaurant’s open till 1am, in case you’re looking for a late-night meal.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Naivedyam
Start your meal at Naivedyam with stacks of papad and glasses of hot rasam. Indulge in steaming hot dosas, tomato rice or, better still, opt for the thali and keep those hunger pangs at bay. For dessert, we hear their Kesari Bhath sells like hot cakes.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Thaal Vaadi
Perhaps one of the most crowded joints in the Great India Place Mall for its value-for-money meals, the thali here consists of buttermilk {welcome drink}, dal, baati, churma, and vegetarian dishes including paneer makhani and kathal masala, accompanied by rice, salad and roti. Finish with the rich shahi tukda, fruit custard or moong dal halwa.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Cafe Turtle
A book cafe to boot, Cafe Turtle serves the very best of coffees and teas. For a meal, though, we’d recommend their Moroccan Couscous Salad, Shiitake Olivia and their special Gazpacho. Having a wide selection of sandwiches and cakes, this is also the place for tea on a pleasant Sunday evening.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Idliss
A place to hangout for students, Idliss is best known for its economical prices and Depaul’s coffee. A complete meal at lunchtime at the mere cost of INR 70 is no longer just a dream!
We recommend their fried idlis, fresh nimbu soda and Idli Manchurian.
Bhaja Govindam
With an expansive menu, Bhaja Govindam is the perfect spot to go to after a movie at Delite. They have an exquisite Idli Platter with a red, green and orange variants {tomato, coriander, kanjivaram}. Apart from the south Indian delicacies, they also have an exhaustive veggie menu, ranging from paneer to aloo to gobhi. We are major fans of their Afghani and cheese pulaos. A must-try, this.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Suruchi
For a Chowki-Dhaani experience in Delhi, we’d recommend Suruchi. With their all-you-can-eat thalis, Suruchi is the gastronomic experience you’ve been waiting for. Apart from the Gatte Ki Subzi, Dal-Baati-Churma, and Bajra Roti, the pao bhaji is pretty mouthwatering, too.
The hospitality here always has us feeling all warm and fuzzy. This is your entry to the world of true vegetarianism.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
The Coffee Bond
The Coffee Bond is an all-vegetarian cafe in the Uday Park neighbourhood. They do a bunch of sandwiches, salads and tortillas, but the star of the show here is really the Pumpkin Pesto Pizza. Pair it with their peppermint or chilli-hot chocolate, and you’re all set.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
