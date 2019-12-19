Kathal, Soya, Gobhi: Vegetarian Tikkas At Green Park

Bakeries

Pastry Palace

Green Park, New Delhi
S-14/A, Main Market, Green Park, New Delhi

If you’re going vegetarian, chances are you end up overdosing on paneer. Presenting the tikka guy outside Pastry Palace in Green Park Market, who prepares delectable vegetarian tikkas.

These Tikkas Have Us Ticking

The marinated veggies are grilled perfectly {expect a slightly smokey flavour} on skewers in an open tandoor. They have the usual paneer, along with a bunch of innovative tikkas such as mushroom, dhingri, and gobhi.

They also do a channa kebab and a tandoori aloo for the not-so-adventurous. All these treats come accompanied with pudina chutney and onions, and you can ask for a sprinkling of chaat masala.

A unit of Pastry Palace, the tikka stall stands at the entrance of the bakery, so in case the spice gets too much for you, simply walk in and order a pastry of your choice {choose from truffle, pineapple, black forest} to sweeten the deal.

So, We’re Saying..

The next time you find yourselves in Green Park Market, do take out a few minutes to indulge in the tikkas. Whether you’re a herbivore or carnivore, they’re definitely worth a taste.

