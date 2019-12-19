Kathal, Soya, Gobhi: Vegetarian Tikkas At Green Park

The marinated veggies are grilled perfectly {expect a slightly smokey flavour} on skewers in an open tandoor. They have the usual paneer, along with a bunch of innovative tikkas such as mushroom, dhingri, and gobhi.

They also do a channa kebab and a tandoori aloo for the not-so-adventurous. All these treats come accompanied with pudina chutney and onions, and you can ask for a sprinkling of chaat masala.

A unit of Pastry Palace, the tikka stall stands at the entrance of the bakery, so in case the spice gets too much for you, simply walk in and order a pastry of your choice {choose from truffle, pineapple, black forest} to sweeten the deal.