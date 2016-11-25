Love yourself some bath & body products that smell so divine you’ve half a mind to gobble them up? We do too. Which is why we’re drooling over Vert.
Strawberry Apple & Orange Espresso: Vert’s Mouth-Watering Bath & Body Range
- Upwards: ₹ 350
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
Skin So Smoothie
All it takes is one visit to their store {more like kiosk} to lose sense of time. And practicality. Pomegranate Shower Smoothie Soap? We didn’t even know of the existence of such a thing, but after having opened the jar and taken a whiff of the fruity goodness, we were convinced we needed it in our bathroom.
How about a Lemongrass & Wheatgerm Oil Shaving Soap? Yes, shaving soap. Gotta have one of those, right?
Their range includes many more delish products such as Choco-smoothie Face Mask, Sweet Orange Whipped Mango Butter, Orange Espresso Milk Bathing Salt, Plum Apricot Soap, Fresh Orange & Honey Shampoo, and Lemon Green Tea Foot Cream. Yum!
Hearty & Handmade
We’re always looking for ways to live a healthier, more wholesome kind of life, so finding vegan brand Vert was a stumble that made us very happy. They not only make use of fresh raw materials found in most kitchens and gardens, therapeutic herbs, pure oils and butters, but stay far away from the harmful stuff such as parabens, mineral oils, silicones, and any genetically modified ingredient. So much win.
Price: Starting at INR 350
