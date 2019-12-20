Victoria Biryani House is a must-try for all biryani lovers, serving one of the finest Kolkata-style biryani in town. The soft meat and the subtle aroma is something you should look out for.
Victoria Biryani House For The Finest Kolkata-Style Biryani Around
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Kalindi Kunj
Who Is It For?
Meat-lovers and anyone who wants to try out the unexplored. Plus it’s pretty easy on the pockets, so you can go ahead for a stress-free binge.
Must-Try
The chicken biryani is out of this world, as well as the korma {you may have to pre-order this}. Also, you must try some of their special rolls.
So We're Saying...
Go here for the biryani, the korma, and above all, the hospitality of Ali Bhai. Plus if you can notify him a day in advance, you can even host a biryani get-together at your place.
#LBBTip
If you need to visit, just walk into his eatery anytime between 11am to 11pm. If you need a bulk amount delivered at your doorstep, do let Ali Bhai know a day in advance.
