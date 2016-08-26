Gamexs.in: Buy And Sell Video Games With Ease

Gurgaon-based website, Gamexs.in, offers an alternative route for gamers on a budget: buy pre-owned games, sell used games and pre-order the latest titles.
The site works as an online marketplace for game buyers and sellers alike. It’s a friend in need to all console users, and we do mean all; they even have pre-owned PS Vita games. We know how it is to find a game you once loved now lying rejected in the corner, gathering dust, and how tough it can be to let go. Gamexs provides an easy way out.
Gaming Made Easy
Once you decide to sell your game, all it takes is a working printer and a few simple clicks of your mouse/trackpad. An authorised courier will arrive at your doorstep to pick them up for transport; all you have to do is slap on a printed shipping label and you’re done.
A collection of game consoles and accessories can be found on the website. You can pre-order, buy or sell games here.
