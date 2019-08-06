If you’re looking for authentic Vietnamese food! Viet:Nom in the Cyber Hub is the place to be. Cozy ambience and swanky bar make it a perfect place to chill at, after work. Coming to the food, the summer rolls are like a burst of freshness in your mouth and the chicken wings are a must-try! They have an extensive cocktail menu also and each one is a stunner!
Viet:Nom At Cyberhub Will Transport You Straight To Vietnam!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The portion size is a little too small.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae
