Viet:Nom At Cyberhub Will Transport You Straight To Vietnam!

Casual Dining

VietNom

DLF Phase - 2, Gurgaon
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DLF Cyber Hub, 17 & 18, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

What Makes It Awesome?

If you’re looking for authentic Vietnamese food! Viet:Nom in the Cyber Hub is the place to be. Cozy ambience and swanky bar make it a perfect place to chill at, after work. Coming to the food, the summer rolls are like a burst of freshness in your mouth and the chicken wings are a must-try! They have an extensive cocktail menu also and each one is a stunner!

What Could Be Better?

The portion size is a little too small.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

