Pho, Sago Pearls & More: Enjoy Authentic Vietnamese Food Here In Gurgaon

Viet-Nom in CyberHub is a perfect place to dine at if you're in the mood for authentic Vietnamese food. The place is pretty spacious and accommodating. Love the fact that it's on the ground flood (as it's so easy to find and easily-accessible for senior citizens). I found their food to be really fresh and authentic (although this was my first time trying Vietnamese cuisine). I mostly tried their starters and couldn't cross the finish line to jump to the main dishes (as the food was so filling). And, oh, I had to try their dessert. Obviously. I have mixed reviews for their starters. Viet-Nom's fresh vegetable summer roll, spring rolls, seafood salad, dimsums, pho and some small plate dishes are some of the things that I tried (yep, that's a lot of food). I went absolutely bonkers when I tried their White Rose dimsum. It was delicious and was of the perfect bite size. The seafood salad was again, a show-stopper dish. It had prawns, squid and fish, and it was tossed in herbs and lemon chilli dressing. You can really taste the freshness in their summer rolls, salads, dimsums and desserts. What I also really liked about all their dishes (and drinks) was their presentation. All of them looked absolutely stunning. Their bartenders are really adept, so you don't have to worry about your drinks. Just tell them what flavour and mood you're digging at the moment and they'll serve you drinks accordingly.