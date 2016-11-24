With A View To Kill: 8 Airbnbs In Pondi For That Perfect Sea View

Ten-Second Takeaway

While the world flocks to Goa, Pondicherry sometimes takes a back seat, but we think that should change, especially since it’s really a place you can unwind.

And since you’re by the sea, no harm in waking up with a stellar view of the sunset, eh? So pack your bags, book your tickets, set sails to Pondicherry and check into these Airbnbs with gorgeous views of the Arabian Sea.

Sea View Penthouse

Set midway between Auroville and the main town, this has three terraces and possibly the best views of the Indian Ocean. Go crazy getting photos to blow up your Instagram handle. Shutter bugs, this is your chance to get classic time-lapse video.

The room, with two king-size beds, is ideal for four close friends or even a small family.

Price: INR 1,491

Type Of Stay: Private room

Can Accommodate: Four guests

Casa Meena

Smack on the beautiful Serenity Beach, here you can call two rooms in this quaint house your own. While one of the rooms has AC and the other doesn’t, since it’s literally on the beach, the sea breeze is likely to keep you cool either way.

A self-sustaining Airbnb, there’s a fully equipped kitchen, linen, a house keeper who comes in everyday and even Wi-Fi so you can really just chill out in the comfort of ‘your home’.

Price: INR 3,999

Type Of Stay: Entire house

Can Accommodate: Four guests

Casa Blanca

Also on the charming Serenity Beach, two bedrooms are on offer here. Simple, homely and with a kitchen to freely use, we like this one for location. You can pretty much roll out of your bed and straight onto the sand banks.

If you’re staying a while, the fisher folk constantly milling about will give you great insight into Pondicherry, from a local point of view, plus endless tales of them at sea.

Price: INR 3,050

Type Of Stay: Entire home

Can Accommodate: Four guests

Colonial Room With Sea View Balcony

Located in the French Quarters of Pondicherry, the view of the sea isn’t quite the reason you’ll stay at this Bed&Breakfast, but it certainly gets this place brownie points… many brownie points.

A two-storey French colonial building with high ceilings, a garden and sit outs, the place blends the old and new, just like the rest of Pondicherry. The terrace is all yours for enjoying the view and the sea breeze. Being a penthouse, you can take up this space for a longer stay as its quiet, inspiring and enjoyable – throw in a glass of wine, and it’s all made better. Oh! And did we mention it’s a stone’s throw from the popular Promenade?

Price: INR 4,948

Type Of Stay: Entire Apartment

Can Accommodate: Three guests

Sea View Orchid House

While there are about five houses in the eight-acre Tanto property, we particularly love the sprawling sea view house. Right for eight people who don’t mind sharing, the garden leads straight onto the beach and just next door is a cutesy garden café serving up delicious Italian food.

Ooh, plus a swimming pool if you don’t want to go wading in the sea. If you’re the treehouse kinds, check out the Wooden Chalet on the same premises.

Price: INR 6,981

Type Of Stay: Entire home

Can Accommodate: Eight guests

Sea View Room

A room with a view or a quick walk to the beach? Both are yours for the taking at this Portuguese-styled home. You only get a room, but that includes bed, writing desk, TV, bathroom and of course a little balcony sit out {with the cutest wrought iron chairs}. Plus, the thatched-roof terrace where you can spend practically all day looking at the sea.

When you’ve had enough of looking, then just go downstairs, cross the street, walk on the sand and BOOM, just jump in and ride the waves.

Price: INR 5,015

Type Of Stay: Private room

Can Accommodate: Two guests

Serenity Beach - Gulkand House

Smack on the beachfront, the Brindavan apartment sits pretty on the second floor of the Gulkhand House. Offering two bed rooms {although one is really the living area}, there’s two bathrooms making it ideal for a group of four.

Since it’s quite literally on the beach, you’re unlikey to be indoors too much, but if you do stay in, you’ll still have a dreamy panoramc view of the endless waters. Win-win, no? Oh, and do check out the mirrors and wall hangings in the house for an added dose of cool.

Price: INR 4,358 Type Of Stay: Entire apartment Can Accommodate: Four guests

Steps From The Ashram And Beach

A mix of old-school French and modern Indian architecture, this little house is a stone’s throw from the French Quarters, Sri Aurobindo Ashram and the beach.

While the hosts live in Canada most of the time, the space is well-maintained, has two bedrooms {only one is air conditioned} and an open-plan courtyard which really keeps the house breezy without AC. While it’s not wide, it is a high building so you have uninterrupted views of the town on one side and the dominating grey-blue of the Arabian Sea on the other. We all know which side you’re going to be looking!

Price: INR 6,673

Type Of Stay: Entire apartment

Can Accommodate: Four guests

If you are new to Airbnb, sign up here and get a discount of INR 1000 on your first stay.

