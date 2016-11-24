With A View To Kill: 8 Airbnbs In Pondi For That Perfect Sea View

A mix of old-school French and modern Indian architecture, this little house is a stone’s throw from the French Quarters, Sri Aurobindo Ashram and the beach.
While the hosts live in Canada most of the time, the space is well-maintained, has two bedrooms {only one is air conditioned} and an open-plan courtyard which really keeps the house breezy without AC. While it’s not wide, it is a high building so you have uninterrupted views of the town on one side and the dominating grey-blue of the Arabian Sea on the other. We all know which side you’re going to be looking!
Price: INR 6,673
Type Of Stay: Entire apartment
Can Accommodate: Four guests
This story is in partnership with Airbnb.
