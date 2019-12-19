Drive To Gurgaon's 1st Eco Lodge For An Authentic Farm Stay & Organic Meals

The fact that Vira lets you experience the simple joys of life in the most authentic and beautiful possible way.

It's a cluster of two bungalows with four rooms and a courtyard each, run in the most eco-friendly and carbon-free way. They use solar power, practice rain-water harvesting and all the food is made with organic produce from their farms. The lodge is also cooled naturally using traditional methods—so you won't find ACs around, but the place will still be matka-like cool and refreshing (like houses in villages).

Since the idea is to give you a rustic farm experience, don't expect a fancy pool or jacuzzi. Instead, you can always drive down to the stunning Damdama Lake 10km away or a 100 year old steeping well close by. While you won't find air-conditioned royal suites, you will get a clean, cosy room with lots of natural light coming in and clean air that your lungs will thank you for. When it comes to food, you'll actually get it all. From desi Makke ki Roti and Chaanch to a full Irish/English breakfast (and everything in between), the choices here are endless (and organic).

To help you enjoy your time away from the city and detox in the best possible way, early morning meditation/yoga classes, cycling tours, herb-picking and cooking workshops are also available. Reserve the evenings for family bonding sessions with food and drinks around the bonfire, or you could even turn it into a movie under the stars experience. Yep, they host outdoor movie screenings on request.