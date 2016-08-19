Smaaash, a 47,000 sq.ft property at Cyber Hub is virtual paradise for gamers and sports fanatics alike. We’re talking cricket simulators, goalkeeping and racing. They even house regular arcade favourites such as snooker and bowling.
Step Into A Virtual Gaming Paradise At Smaaash, Gurgaon
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Micromax Moulsari Avenue Rapid
Virtual Reality
Now for the cherry on this sundae – their virtual reality experiences. A mix of motion & positional tracking, in addition to head mounted displays and superior quality graphics make you feel like you’re right there. There’s adventures such as Fly Max, Face Ronaldo and Walk The Plank, and they’re all equally awesome.
We’ve tried their virtual roller coaster, and the visual images paired with the timely wind makes it an uber realistic experience. Just make sure your friends aren’t taking videos of you screaming as you sit in a chair and bob up and down.
They also have the usual arcade games such as air hockey and bowling.
So, We’re Saying…
We believe there’s an inner child in all of us that needs to be indulged once in a way and Smaaash is the perfect outlet for that child. There’s variety to explore, skills to test and competition to play out.
And once you’re done with all the activity? Head to their multi-cuisine restaurant {and bar!}, Unforked, for a bite as you review your gaming conquests.
PS: There’s a Smaaash in Noida now, too!
