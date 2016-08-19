Step Into A Virtual Gaming Paradise At Smaaash, Gurgaon

Now for the cherry on this sundae – their virtual reality experiences. A mix of motion & positional tracking, in addition to head mounted displays and superior quality graphics make you feel like you’re right there. There’s adventures such as Fly Max, Face Ronaldo and Walk The Plank, and they’re all equally awesome.

We’ve tried their virtual roller coaster, and the visual images paired with the timely wind makes it an uber realistic experience. Just make sure your friends aren’t taking videos of you screaming as you sit in a chair and bob up and down.

They also have the usual arcade games such as air hockey and bowling.